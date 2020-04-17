Wildsight Golden moves Earth Day celebration online

The annual potluck and clean-up have been cancelled, but Wildsight still plans on celebrating.

Earth Day has been celebrated since 1970 and is in its 50th year. (File photo)

In light of COVID-19, Wildsight Golden has cancelled their annual Earth Day clean-up and potluck due to restrictions and safety concerns of large gathering.

The festivities were to be held on Wednesday, April 22, Earth Day 2020.

Despite the setback, Wildsight is still determined to celebrate the environment and honour Earth Day as best as it can, given the limitations.

“We still think it’s important to celebrate the Earth and do some actions to protect her,” read a statement from Wildsight.

This year is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which was celebrated for the first time in 1970 in locations across the United States. The day is organized by a global non-profit called the Earth Day Network, which is chaired by Denis Hayes, who organized the first Earth Day celebrations.

Today, the celebration has grown to include 192 countries and is considered one of the largest secular holidays in the world.

This year will see the introduction of the first Digital Earth Day, which will include virtual protests, social media campaigns, online teach-ins and more.

“Whether online or in person, the goal of Earth Day remains unchanged: to unite hundred of millions of people around the world to pressure world leaders to act on environmental degradation and climate change,” read a statement from the Earth Day Network.

In the spirit of Digital Earth Day, Wildsight Golden is challenging the people of Golden to choose their own adventure —Earth Day style. Participants are encouraged to take a picture of the activity of their choosing to help celebrate Earth Day and to share it on line.

Ideas include emailing a letter to advocate for the environment, planting something, drawing a picture, donation to an environmental group, among many others.

Photos can be sent to Wildsight Golden outreach coordinator Leslie Adams, who will post them to the website and Facebook.

“We are looking forward to some creative and interesting activities for this special day,” said Adams.

More information and ideas can be found on the Wildsight Golden website.

Golden Star