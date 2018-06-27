WildSafeBC to tag garbage bins left out night before collection day

The tagging is part of an educational program to bring awareness to black bear attractants.

WildSafeBC is now up and running in Kimberley for the 2018 season. The program, funded by the Province, Columbia Basin Trust, RDEK the City of Cranbrook and the City of Kimberley, is designed to reduce human-wildlife conflict through education, innovation and cooperation.

As a part of WildSafeBC’s educational programming, they will be visiting various neighbourhoods across Kimberley this summer to do weekly garbage tagging.

Kimberley/Cranbrook WildSafeBC Community Coordinator Danica Roussy says that garbage bins that are placed on the curb the night before pickup will be targeted, as garbage is the number one attractant for black bears.

“These targeted bins will receive a bright yellow sticker that serves as a warning to residents that their garbage is an attractant,” explained Roussy.

WildSafeBC also wants to remind residents of Kimberley about the City’s Solid Waste Regulations and Rates Bylaw, which states that an owner must ensure that waste from their residential dwelling is out for collection no earlier than 5a.m. on the day of collection, no later than 7a.m. on the day of collection, and all emptied waste containers are removed from the boulevard by 10p.m. the day of collection.

“By warning residents and educating the public about attractant management through initiatives such as garbage tagging, WildSafeBC hopes to reduce human-wildlife conflict in Kimberley,” said Roussy.

She adds that is important to report wildlife conflicts to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277. Residents can also report wildlife conflict other than bear, cougar, coyote or wolf online at WildSafeBC’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), available at www.wildsafebc.com/warp. This program allows you to see what wildlife has been reported in your neighbourhood and be alerted of new sightings.

For further information about the program or for tips on wildlife safety visit https://wildsafebc.com, follow WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook on Facebook, contact your local Community Coordinator, Danica Roussy, at 250-908-8101 or by email kimberley@wildsafebc.com.