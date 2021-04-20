WildSafeBC reports multiple coyote attacks on cats in Kimberley

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook is urging extra caution after reportedly receiving multiple calls regarding cats being attacked by coyotes in Kimberley, particularly along the area near Rotary Drive.

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook is urging extra caution after reportedly receiving multiple calls regarding cats being attacked by coyotes in Kimberley, particularly along the area near Rotary Drive.

WildSafeBC strives to limit human-wildlife conflicts and they say that conflicts with coyotes can arise due to the fact that the animals prey upon younger animals or small livestock and can sometimes attack people’s pets. This means that free-roaming pets such as outdoor cats can be vulnerable to coyote predation.

According to WildSafeBC, instances of coyotes actually attacking humans are rare, but not completely unheard of. Attacks on humans can occur, especially if the animals become comfortable around humans and have been fed, directly or indirectly.

To avoid attracting coyotes to your property and keeping your pets safe, it is advised that you keep your pets protected, either with fencing, or by keeping them indoors or supervised, particularly at nighttime. Free-roaming cats and dogs can become targets to predators.

Also be sure to only feed your pets indoors, because if they leave any uneaten food it will serve to attract coyotes as well as other coyote prey species such as rodents. Additionally, it’s important to pick up after your dog, even in your own yard as their feces can also attract coyotes.

Finally, never feed coyotes or any other wildlife — not only does it lead to conflicts with wildlife that can result in injury and/or animals having to be destroyed, but it is considered an offense under the Provincial Wildlife Act.

If you have any encounter with a coyote that is aggressive or doesn’t show a lack of fear of people or pets you should report it to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277

Cranbrook Townsman