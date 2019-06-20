WildSafeBC offering electric fencing cost-share program

The program aims to deter grizzly bears from farmland and livestock.

WildSafeBC is partnering with Gillian Sanders, Coordinator of Grizzly Bear Coexistence Solutions, to promote the importance of electric fencing to ensure the safety of community members and reduce conflict with grizzly bears through the Grizzly Bear Coexistence Project.

The project aims to improve grizzly bear and human coexistence through education, collaboration and use of practical tools.

The project can provide a cost-share to install effective electric fencing to deter bears from farmland while allowing them to move more safely through low elevation habitats, says a press release from WildSafeBC.

“Sanders works closely with hunters, farmers, ranchers, recreationalists, environmental groups and governments to promote effective tools and education that enable people to reduce conflicts with bears and ensure the long-term persistence of healthy populations of grizzly bears in B.C.,” says WildSafeBC.

“When bears kill livestock and create property damage, it is difficult to raise tolerance for their presence on private properties,” Sanders said. “With the support of various local funding agencies, this work in the area has helped to reduce these conflicts and increase appreciation for local bears.”

Danica Roussy, Community Coordinator for WildSafeBC Kimberley/Cranbrook, agrees that electric fencing is a viable option to help keep bears and humans safe.

“Electric fencing is a great option for securing livestock, fruit trees, beehives and more,” she said. “WildSafeBC strives to be one of the connections between the Grizzly Bear Coexistence Solutions’ electric fencing cost-share opportunities and community members.”

If you are interested in more information about the cost-share program, contact Sanders at 250.353.1137. You can also visit WildSafeBC’s electric fencing webpage at wildsafebc.com/electric-fencing/.

For more tools offered to farm owners or land managers visit http://kcpstewardship.ca. The online toolkit features Kootenay-based resources for stewardship solutions that address issues on private land. It is designed for stewardship practitioners, local government planners and other service providers as well as offering a one-stop-shop for private land owners interested in stewardship options for their property.

