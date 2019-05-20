WildSafeBC finds garbage left out overnight, reminds residents to be bear aware

WildSafeBC is again reminding Kimberley residents to be bear aware with their garbage, after Community Coordinator Danica Roussy found "lots of garbage" left out on Ross Street last week.

WildSafeBC is again reminding Kimberley residents to be bear aware with their garbage, after Community Coordinator Danica Roussy found “lots of garbage” left out on Ross Street last week.

Roussy says it’s important to keep wildlife wild and communities safe.

“For the safety of both bears and people, the first step is being both a mindful and responsible community member by managing your wildlife attractants. For example, manage your garbage accordingly to Kimberley’s bylaw. Second step, resolve or mitigate any potential attractants from your yard. Do not hang bird feeders up until bears go to sleep, and always clean your barbecue.”

READ MORE: Bears active in Kimberley

WildSafeBC is checking for garbage bins that are left out overnight or put out before the morning of collection and tagging them as a reminder. The City of Kimberley’s bylaw states that garbage bins are to be put out the morning of collection, no sooner than 5 a.m. and no later than 7 a.m..

Roussy adds that the City does have latching bins that are available for those having issues with bears.

“If people are having bear issues/conflicts with their garbage, they can go to the City and get a latching system for their bin. Please see city website for more information,” Roussy said.

City CAO Scott Sommerville explained that there are 37 animal-resistent bins on stock, however these bins will only inconvenience a bear, he says.

“The bins were built more for preventing crows, racoons etc. from accessing garbage,” Sommerville said in an email. “Staff are looking into a more robust can that is truly bear proof. It would have been nice to have them on hand for what is turning out to be a busy bear interaction year.”

corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter