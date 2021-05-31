Wildlife permit reinstated at Abbotsford quarry with peregrine falcons

Permit was suspended May 20 due to 'non-compliance,' according to Ministry of Forests

A peregrine falcon family was photographed last year at the quarry on Quadling Road in Abbotsford. The nesting pair returned to the site in May 2021.

A company whose permit under the Wildlife Act was suspended May 20 in Abbotsford for non-compliance has now had the permit reinstated.

A spokesman with the provincial Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) confirmed on Monday (May 31) that Mountainside Quarries is now in compliance with the permit, which relates to the protection of a pair of nesting peregrine falcons.

The company has been conducting “emergency work” – through a temporary soil removal permit from the city – at the quarry on Quadling Road. The site is located at the base of Sumas Mountain.

Mountainside received the Wildlife Act permit in January, which required it to meet several conditions related to the falcons. This included creating on-site nest ledges, establishing new nest boxes, and doing any work outside of a 50-metre buffer zone around the nest.

The pair of falcons returned to the nesting site in early May.

The suspension of the wildlife permit was related to the buffer zone, and the FLNRORD spokesman said the permit was reinstated on Friday “after the ministry was able confirm that the mines operator will be able to maintain the buffers on site.”

The suspension of the permit also resulted in the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation suspending all drilling and blasting operations at the quarry until the wildlife permit was reinstated.

The quarry had been dormant since 2012, but Mountainside indicated in 2019 that it wanted to resume operations there, saying massive rocks bounce down the cliff and into the public right-of-way, threatening the safety of anyone using Quadling Road, including those who park on the road of access a nearby boat launch.

The company plans to remove 450,000 cubic metres of rock over seven years.

