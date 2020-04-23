Wildlife area closure eased

Hiking destinations like Williams Creek Falls are part of the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area.

By Lorne Eckersley

The closure of the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area has been eased.

Last week, out of concern that visiting birdwatchers would take advantage of the Easter long weekend to descend from outside the Creston Valley, the 17,000-acre area was closed.

Now, with that particular concern passed, the CVWM Authority has changed its language.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic and the associated risks to human health, the Creston Valley Wildlife Management Authority strongly advises that you refrain from entering onto the CVWMA until further notice,” it announced.

“If, despite this advice, you choose to enter the CVWMA, please ensure that you comply strictly with all applicable physical and social distancing guidelines and other health and safety guidelines issued by relevant governments and governmental departments and agencies.”

The relaxation of the closure means that footpaths are now once again available to walkers and hikers, who are already restricted by the closure of provincial and regional parks.

Creston Valley Advance