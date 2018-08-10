Wildfires of Note in Quesnel Fire Zone continue to grow

The Narcosli Creek Fire (formerly the Tzenzaicut Lake Fire) Aug. 9, as seen from the 1400A Road, which is accessed via Marsh Road west of Quesnel. Danica Marie Freel photo

The Wildfires of Note in the Quesnel Fire Zone have grown, as updates from the BC Wildfire Service show.

The Narcosli Creek Fire is now estimated at 3,100 hectares, growing from 1,200 hectares. It remains zero per cent contained. It is approximately 31 km southwest of Quesnel.

According to the BC Wildfire Service website, there are currently 30 firefighters, two helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment on site. Crews will continue to establish control lines to prevent further growth.

An evacuation alert was issued for properties west of the Fraser River in and around the City of Quesnel today.

The Blackwater River Fire, which is 72 km west of Quesnel, is now estimated at 2,000 hectares, up from 1,184 hectares earlier today. It is also zero per cent contained. It has 16 firefighters, one helicopter and six pieces of heavy equipment on site with crews continuing to build a fireguard.

The third Wildfire of Note in the Quesnel Fire Zone, at Shag Creek, is estimated at 7,000 hectares with no crew on site due to safety concerns. On Wednesday it was estimated at just 900 hectares. There is an evacuation order in effect for properties near the Shag Creek Fire.

