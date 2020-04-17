Wildfires burning northwest of Campbell River

Two fires located near Marilou Creek under various stages of control

Two small wildfires are burning near Marilou Creek northwest of Campbell River. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service

Two wildfires are burning northwest of Campbell River.

Both fires are in an area near the Salmon River and Marilou Lake, approximately 30 kilometres from the city. The fires are within one kilometre of each other.

The smaller of the two fires is four hectares, and is under control, with crews patrolling to monitor spread, according to Dorthe Jakobsen from the Coastal Fire Centre. A second, larger fire is being held at 12.5 hectares. A crew of 20 firefighters were on scene, with three pieces of heavy equipment and one water tender on site.

That fire is “being held, working toward containment, good progress,” Jakobsen said in an email to the Mirror.

The smaller fire was discovered on April 11, and the second was discovered on April 14. Both are human caused, Jakobsen said.

BC Hydro reported drier-than-normal conditions earlier this month, after the region received less-than-average rainfall since January 2020. The BC Wildfire Service implemented an open burning ban across the province that came into effect on Thursday, April 16 at noon.

The area is currently under a moderate fire danger rating, which means “forest fuels are drying and there is an increased risk of surface fires starting.” Fire danger ratings are updated daily.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

