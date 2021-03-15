Wildfire west of Penticton now ‘under control’

The wildfire was the region's first of the year

The wildfire west of Penticton on Farleigh Lake Road East has now been deemed under control by BC Wildfire. The fire had grown to 2.3 hectares in size.

The fire was one of two wildfire’s sparked Saturday (March 13) in B.C.’s Interior that marked the province’s first wildfires of the year.

The second fire, near Kamloops on Shuswap Road, is also now under control.

Both fires are believed to be human caused, according to BC Wildfire.

For more info on B.C. wildfires, visit the BC Wildfire Dashboard.

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)

