Wildfire urban interface training slated for Williams Lake area Sunday, May 9

Williams Lake Fire Chief Erick Peterson said his department along with other fire departments in the region will be doing some wildfire urban interface training on Sunday, May 9 in the Williams Lake area. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Essential wildfire urban interface training is taking place in Williams Lake on Sunday, May 9 involving several fire departments from across the region.

The public can expect to see mock scenarios occurring in the South Lakeside, Dog Creek, Eagle View and Fox Mountain areas.

“We wanted to give the public warning so they are not worried when they see eight fire trucks show up in their neighbourhood,” said Fire Chief Erick Peterson.

Fire departments that are participating are from Williams Lake, Quesnel, Miocene and 150 Mile House.

“We will be pulling hoses, assessing neighbourhoods and practicing responding to protect a structure in case of wildfire,” Peterson said, noting the department is pleased the Office of the Fire Commissioner, BC Wildfire Service and the Fire Chiefs Association of B.C. are collaborating to offer the training in advance of the upcoming wildfire season.

“This training will assist us in proactive interface response, and we are excited for this opportunity to work together.”

When asked why Mother’s Day, he responded it was the only day the city could get.

In April the city’s fire department participated in some prescribed burns with the BC Wildfire Service in Boitanio Park and the Stampede Grounds.

