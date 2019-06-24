A fire broke out a Chehalis Lake over the weekend. (Google Maps)

Wildfire threatens weekend campers at Chehalis Lake

The fire started on the north side of Chehalis Lake Saturday

  Jun. 24, 2019
  • News

A wildfire broke out on north side of Chehalis Lake over the weekend, after a campfire was allegedly left burning at a clearing near the lake.

According to Black Press Media reporter Amy Reid, who was camping in the area, a large pile of logs at the entrance of clearing where her family was camping caught fire on Saturday, June 22.

Visitors in the area attempted to put out the flames with water from a nearby creek, but could not contain the fire. It expanded and began to block off the entrance to the clearing.

According to posts in the Four Wheel Drive Association BC Facebook group, campers were able to leave the clearing safely and have reported the license plates of the people who were camped adjacent to the pile that caught on fire.

The BC Wildfire Service website says the 0.15 hectare fire is currently under control, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Right now open fires are banned in the Coastal Fire Centre, which encompasses Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the coast up to the area around Bella Coola. Campfires are currently allowed.

RELATED: Agassiz, Harrison prepared for uncertain wildfire season

The Chehalis Lake fire is the most recent fire reported in the Coastal Fire Centre, which has seen 55 wildfires so far this year.

The Agassiz Harrison Observer has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for more information.

More to come.

