Wildfire threatens weekend campers at Chehalis Lake

A wildfire broke out on north side of Chehalis Lake over the weekend, after a campfire was allegedly left burning at a clearing near the lake.

According to Black Press Media reporter Amy Reid, who was camping in the area, a large pile of logs at the entrance of clearing where her family was camping caught fire on Saturday, June 22.

Terrifying experience. We are all safe. This huge pile of logs at the entrance to the clearing we camp at lit fire. We tried to help the group camping next to it douse it lugging water up from the creek but it was out of control. Was north side of Chehalis Lake #wildfire #bc pic.twitter.com/QHWceZutFO — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) June 23, 2019

Visitors in the area attempted to put out the flames with water from a nearby creek, but could not contain the fire. It expanded and began to block off the entrance to the clearing.

According to posts in the Four Wheel Drive Association BC Facebook group, campers were able to leave the clearing safely and have reported the license plates of the people who were camped adjacent to the pile that caught on fire.

Thankfully our group and another group we’ve made contact with got substantial video/photo footage of those camped where the fire started – and their campfire immediately next to where it started. I hope they’re held to account to the full extent of the law. — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) June 23, 2019

The BC Wildfire Service website says the 0.15 hectare fire is currently under control, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Right now open fires are banned in the Coastal Fire Centre, which encompasses Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the coast up to the area around Bella Coola. Campfires are currently allowed.

RELATED: Agassiz, Harrison prepared for uncertain wildfire season

The Chehalis Lake fire is the most recent fire reported in the Coastal Fire Centre, which has seen 55 wildfires so far this year.

The Agassiz Harrison Observer has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for more information.

More to come.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter