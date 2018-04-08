Wildfire symposium spreads through Penticton

Firefighters, representing a number of B.C. communities get debriefed at one of the staging areas, at Munson Mountain.sessions. (Steve Kidd/Western News)

<img src="https://blackpress.newsengin.com/gps2/uploads/11355167/180406-PWN-Fire-03.jpeg ” style=”border-width:1px;border-style: solid;float:left;width:300px;height:auto;margin-right:10px;”> The sun broke through the clouds Sunday as these firefighters debriefed at the Penticton Wildfire Symposium, but wet weather over the past few days did present some challenges for the live fire training sessions. (Steve Kidd/Western News)

Penticton’s first wildfire symposium was a success, according to Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson, but that didn’t mean it went off without a hitch.

“There are a lot of moving parts in a wildfire fire situation like this,” said Watkinson, noting that there are command and control teams, strike teams and others that all have to work together.

Any glitches just made the event all the more true to life. Watkinson said the chance to train for wildfire in such a realistic context is a rare one and good experience for local fire crews and the 150 firefighters from across the province that also attended the symposium.

“These people that came out today are going to be able to take back some tools … for them to use if a (wildfire) event like this comes into their community,” said Watkinson. “We were simulating a large wildfire, so the event was travelling through a community that had a number of homes we are identifying as defendable or non-defendable.”

<img src="https://blackpress.newsengin.com/gps2/uploads/11355167/180406-PWN-Fire-02.jpeg ” style=”border-width:1px;border-style: solid;float:right;width:300px;height:auto;margin-left:10px;”> Firefighters clean up, emptying a water bladder after a training exercise. (Steve Kidd/Western News)

It wasn’t just theory. Firefighters were also doing “boots on the ground wildfire fighting” working on debris piles, grass fires, setting up sprinklers to protect homes and other events they can expect to deal with in the course of fighting large and small wildfires, integrating municipal fire departments, with the B.C. Wildfire service.

The weather did end up dampening some parts of the symposium.

“The way it was the last couple of days, it was really difficult getting a good burn going,” said Watkinson.