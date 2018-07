The fire is thought to be human-caused

A small wildfire has ignited at Seven Mile, between Sitkum and Duhamel Creeks.

The fire is about 0.2 hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service reports that they have an initial attack crew on scene and, should the need arise, there are helicopters and air tankers on standby. It is suspected that the fire is human-caused.

The fire danger rating is high with continued hot and dry weather for the foreseeable future.