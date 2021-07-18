Wildfire sparks on Coquihalla highway west of Merritt

The new fire is 0.01 hectares in size and is located south of Sterling Creek

A new fire has been spotted off the Coquihalla highway west of Merritt, according to BC Wildfire.

The fire is located just approximately near the south of Sterling Creek and is estimated at 0.01 hectares. Reports of smoke can be seen from the highway, according to some posts on social media. The suspected cause is unknown.

More to come.

READ MORE: Incident management team called to assist with Thomas Creek and Brenda Creek wildfires

@paulatr12paula.tran@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.