Heavy smoke and flames visible in the area

Another wildfire has ignited on Sunday evening near Peachland.

The fire is just off the Okanagan Connector and heavy smoke and flames are visible in the area.

Black Press Media has reached out to the BC Wildfire Service for more information.

