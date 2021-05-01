A wildfire of undetermined size has appeared in the Twin Lakes area, according to the BC Wildfire Dashboard Saturday, May 1, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service dashboard)

Wildfire sparks in Twin Lakes area

No size estimate has been listed the BC Wildfire Dashboard as of 5 p.m. Saturday

  • May. 1, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a new wildfire in the South Okanagan Saturday afternoon.

The fire is in the Twin Lakes area south of Penticton and northeast of Keremeos, according to the BC Wildfire Dashboard.

Discovered earlier today (May 1), no size estimate has yet been assigned to the wildfire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Osoyoos grass fire started by mower

READ MORE: Fort McMurray in COVID-19 emergency 5 years after wildfire

Brendan Shykora

Reporter, Vernon Morning Star

Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com

Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Penticton Western News

Previous story
Nurturing resilience in children is theme at SD42 convention
Next story
Residents of new Mission seniors’ centre on track to start moving in by mid-May

Just Posted

Most Read