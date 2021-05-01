Wildfire sparks in Twin Lakes area

No size estimate has been listed the BC Wildfire Dashboard as of 5 p.m. Saturday

A wildfire of undetermined size has appeared in the Twin Lakes area, according to the BC Wildfire Dashboard Saturday, May 1, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service dashboard)

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a new wildfire in the South Okanagan Saturday afternoon.

The fire is in the Twin Lakes area south of Penticton and northeast of Keremeos, according to the BC Wildfire Dashboard.

Discovered earlier today (May 1), no size estimate has yet been assigned to the wildfire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Osoyoos grass fire started by mower

READ MORE: Fort McMurray in COVID-19 emergency 5 years after wildfire

Brendan Shykora

Penticton Western News