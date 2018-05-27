The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a fire 27 kilometres north of Merritt near the Chattaway Lake FSR. The fire is estimated to be eight hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Wildfire sparked north of Merritt, estimated 8 hectares

BC Wildfire Service is responding to the fire near Chattaway Lake FSR 27 kilometres north of Merritt

  May. 27, 2018
A wildfire has sparked 27 kilometres north of Merritt.

BC Wildfire Service is responding to the fire near the Chattaway Lake FSR and estimates that the blaze is currently eight hectares in size.

“A large column of smoke is visible from Merritt, Logan Lake, Lower Nicola, the Coquihalla Highway and as far away as Kamloops,” the Service said on Twitter.

More to come as information becomes available.

