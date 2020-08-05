Wildfire southwest of Nanaimo now largely under control

Crews have been on the scene since Friday

The fire on Green Mountain southwest of Nanaimo as it looked from the sky earlier this week. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)

A wildfire on Green Mountain north of Cowichan Lake and southwest of Nanaimo remains largely under control.

The fire sparked up on Friday and grew to 15 hectares by end of day Saturday. It was at 16 hectares by Sunday morning, and hasn’t grown in size since then.

It is believed to have been caused by lightning.

B.C. Wildfire Service fire information officer Dorthe Jakobsen reported that it was 65 per cent under control on Wednesday morning. The remaining 35 per cent is burning on cliffsides.

“It is steep and unreachable,” she explained. “So it will take us some time to work on that. The mop-up is ongoing.”

As of Wednesday morning, there were 40 firefighters, four fallers, two helicopters and other heavy equipment on the scene.

READ ALSO: Cooler day helps crews fighting fire on mountainside southwest of Nanaimo

Nanaimo News Bulletin