The B.C. Wildfire service is responding to the Cutoff Creek Fire (G41269), located just north of Big Bend Arm. It is approximately 600 hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

The B.C. Wildfire service is responding to the Cutoff Creek Fire (G41269), located just north of Big Bend Arm. It is approximately 600 hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

They currently have 10 firefighters, three helicopters, and three pieces of heavy equipment responding to the fire.

Further updates will be posted.

Houston Today