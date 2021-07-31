Wildfire smoke causes air quality to drop in Quesnel

The city's air quality health index is at the highest possible rating, a 10+

Smoke is filling the air in Quesnel. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Smoke from B.C. wildfires has once again descended on Quesnel. The city’s Air Quality Health Index is at 10+ or very high.

The province’s Smoky Skies Bulletin included Quesnel on July 30 and 31.

“People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure,” the bulletin reads.

During smoky conditions, you should monitor your breathing, stay cool and drink fluids, and watch children.

“People respond differently to smoke,” the bulletin reads. “Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.”

An air quality map with numbers from across B.C. is available at www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/bcairquality/readings/find-stations-map.html.

