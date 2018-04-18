Wildfire Service to burn wood debris piles

Burning to start Monday just east of Naramata

The BC Wildfire Service is planning to burn about 50 piles of wood debris in an area near the Arawana Forest Service Road, about five kilometres east of Naramata.

These controlled burns are scheduled to start on Monday, April 23 and will be concluded by Monday, May 14.

Official report smoke may be visible in the surrounding area, including Naramata, Penticton and Summerland.

Trained BC Wildfire Service staff will carefully monitor these fires at all times

These burns are part of an ongoing fuel management project, in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

Activities such as pile burning help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels like dead wood or brush on the landscape.

The exact timing of these burns will depend on weather and site conditions and the amount of snow cover.

The burns will proceed only if venting conditions are favourable.

All such burns must comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation to help minimize the amount of smoke generated.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, please call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.