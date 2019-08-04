Wildfire reported in the Gallagher Lake area in the South Okanagan

Fire is in the Gallaghter Lake area

The Oliver Fire Department is reporting a wildfire near the Gallagher Lake area on Sunday evening. (Photo courtesy of Jakob Keller)

The Oliver fire department said a wildfire in the Gallagher Lake area is compromising power in the area.

BC Wildfire listed a fire starting on Sunday in the Irrigation Creek area.

According to information from the Oliver fire department, around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, BC Wildfire is responding to the wildfire and residents in the area should be aware and take precautions should there be any changes in the fire activity or a change in direction.

Some comments from people in the area said the fire is burning north of Gallagher Lake, across from McIntyre Bluff.

The Oliver fire department is estimating the fire to be 80 to 100 hectares in size.

Do you have photos or video of the fire? Send them to newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

