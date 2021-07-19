Wildfire prompts power interruption between Oliver and Osoyoos

Fortis BC says it has shut down power for 3,000 customers, will restore when safe

The BC Wildfire Service reports the Inkaneep Creek fire is burning aggressively and is now at 300 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Wildfire concerns have prompted a controlled power outage for thousands of Fortis BC customers between Oliver and Osoyoos.

As of 6:30 pm on Monday, July 19, approximately 4,500 Fortis customers were without power. A tweet issued by Fortis around 6 p.m. states the utility company had interrupted power to about 3,000 customers at the request of local emergency services.

“We’ll restore service once the fire department deems it safe to do so,” said Fortis.

The Oliver Fire Department is currently responding to a large fire at Inkameep Road.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) dashboard lists a fire at Inkaneep Creek, discovered July 19 and estimated to be 300 hectares in size. According to the BCWS, the fire is located in Osoyoos band land approximately six kilometres north of Osoyoos. Personnel on site have reported the blaze is exhibiting aggressive fire behaviour.

