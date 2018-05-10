Wildfire preparation meetings scheduled in Cariboo

Drop-in sessions to take place in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Quesnel

As temperatures increase in the Cariboo, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) is making plans to help residents become prepared for the potential risk of wildfires.

The ministry is hosting three information sessions in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Quesnel at the end of the month, featuring displays about how individuals and communities can prepare for and recover from wildfires.

The drop-in sessions will allow members of the public to speak to experts and learn about recovery efforts from the 2017 wildfires.

Topics to be covered in the sessions include:

fuel reduction and management plans

reducing the potential impacts of wildfire on homes and property

post-wildfire rehabilitation process

potential post-wildfire hazards on the landscape

wildlife management after a wildfire

economic support available to landowners and businesses

emergency evacuation process

Sessions

May 29, 3-6 p.m., at 100 Mile House Community Hall, 100 Mile House.

May 30, 3-6 p.m., at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, Williams Lake.

May 31, 3-6 p.m., at Quesnel and District Seniors’ Centre, Quesnel.

The 2017 wildfires were record-breaking in terms of area burned. The Province declared a state of emergency on July 7, 2017, and it wasn’t lifted until mid-September.

A combination of dry lightning and human-caused fires have been determined as responsible.

The Cariboo Fire Centre prohibited category 3 open fires on April 23, 2018.