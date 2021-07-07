Wildfire near Rose Lake cutoff road

A wildfire was spotted earlier today near Rose Lake cutoff road.

BC Wildfire’s Northwest Fire Centre (NWFC) confirmed that a wildfire is currently burning near the Rose Lake cutoff road. The spokesperson for the NWFC also said that there were two helicopters, air tankers as well as heavy equipment en route to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The BCWS was notified and the firefighting crew was immediately dispatched. The wildfire dashboard however could take up to two hours to update with the new fire information, according to the representative.

The representative didn’t have any additional details but said that all the necessary crew will be diverted to fighting the fire near Rose Lake.

Additional details to follow.

Burns Lake Lakes District News