Wildfire near Raft River classified as ‘being held’

The fire is estimated to be 582 hectares in size

There were 86 active wildfires within the Kamloops Fire Centre, as of Friday, Aug. 13.

Wildfires of Note

There are 16 wildfires of note within the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Sparks Lake

The Sparks Lake wildfire is estimated to be 70,976 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service, and is still classified as out of control.

The fire saw increased activity on Aug. 12 along the northern flank, and it remains active along the north, northwest and northeast. Hot spots are continually being monitored by crews along Tranquille to Frog Lake, as well as in the area of Beaverhut Lake, west of Hiahkwah Lake.

Crews and heavy equipment are working to establish guards in the Vidette Lake area along the northwest flank, while helicopters support with bucketing operations from the air.

Planned ignitions will take place where weather permits on the west and northwest to strengthen containment lines in those areas and heavy equipment is continuing to build guards on Tobacco Plateau in the west and through the north and northeast of the fire. These guards are to connect to the ones constructed around the Young Lake wildfire.

Opportunities to undertake planned ignitions are continually being assessed as they remove pockets of unburned fuel between the fire and guards around the perimeter.

There are 110 firefighters, 7 helicopters and 32 pieces of heavy equipment on site of the wildfire. The cause is believed to be by human, but is still under investigation.

Momich Lake

An evacuation alert issued in response to the out of control 13,661 hectare Momich Lake wildfire has been rescinded and replaced with an evacuation order, which was issued at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12 by the Thomspon-Nicola Regional District.

As of 5:30 p.m. Aug 11, due to the weather, the fire’s behaviour was more active and increased smoke was visible. The fire was very active on its north and northeast sides, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

BCWS crews and industry partners are on scene fighting the blaze.

There are 37 firefighters, 5 structure protection personnel and 66 pieces of heavy equipment on site of the wildfire. Eight helicopters are available to respond. The cause is under investigation.

Tremont Creek

An evacuation order was issued Aug. 12 for the District of Logan Lake, due to the rapid southeasterly growth of the Tremont Creek wildfire.

The fire, which originated east of Ashcroft on July 13, is an estimated 36,411 in size. It has been moving to the east, prompting an evacuation order for the area around Tunkwa Provincial Park and an evacuation order for the area around Mount Savona on Aug. 5.

Evacuation alerts were also issued for Savona and Tobiano on Aug. 5. Kamloops is not currently on alert.

Crews have been working to establish fire guards and carry out planned ignitions to reduce fuel loads on the eastern edge of the fire. However, strong winds from the northwest and continued hot, dry weather caused the fire to jump a guard and make an excursion to the southeast on the morning of Aug. 12.

There are 105 firefighters, 10 helicopters and 38 pieces of heavy equipment on site of the wildfire. Eight helicopters are available to respond. The cause is under investigation.

White Rock Lake

The White Rock Lake wildfire was estimated at 58,000 hectares and is burning out of control.

Fire activity is expected to increase across most of the fire, with increased smoke in the area of Naswhito Creek. Multiple helicopters are on site with buckets to cool hot spots and support ground crew.

The fire is burning heavy timber along Naswhito Creek, according BCWS, and producing large amounts of smoke. Fire behaviour is expected to increase along the entire eastern and northeastern flanks, due to wind in the forecast.

A special weather statement for the Vernon area is expected to break down on Sunday, with strong gusts of wind. This will most likely increase fire activity significantly over the weekend, according to BCWS. Crews and heavy equipment are being moved to priority areas along the north, northeast and east flanks that are expected to be more challenging.

There are 195 firefighters, 139 structure protection personnel, 15 helicopters, 15 danger tree assessors/fallers and 73 pieces of heavy equipment on site of the fire.

Kamloops Fire Zone

A wildfire near the Raft River Forest Service Road (K22068) is an estimated 582 hectares in size. As of Aug. 11, Interfor and additional crew were able to action the fire and establish a guard. The fire is now classified as being held.

Another located northwest of Clearwater (K21361), also near Raft River, is an estimated 258 hectares in size and is classified as out of control. This fire is not being actioned and does not have resources assigned, but it is being monitored by the Kamloops Fire Centre and BCWS.

There are eight wildfires in Wells Gray Park, the largest near Angus Horn Creek (K22230) at 2,169 hectares. The fires in that area also do not have resources assigned to them, according to the Kamloops Fire Centre, as they do not pose an immediate threat to people, property or critical infrastructure. However, crews in the air do continue to monitor the fires in the area as they travel to other sites and will action the fires if required.

