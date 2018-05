The suspected cause of the fire is being listed as 'Person' by the BC Wildfire Service

A wildfire near Quinsam Coal Mine southwest of Campbell River has grown to four hectares in size, according to BC Wildfire. Black Press file photo

A wildfire broke out last night near Argonaut Mainline southwest of Campbell River and has now grown to four hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The suspected cause of the fire is being listed as “Person” by the BC Wildfire Service.

More information when it becomes available.