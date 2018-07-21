Wildfire near Keremeos still burning at 255 hectares

The Placer Mountain wildfire is still active

The Placer Mountain Wildfire 37 kilometres south of Princeton is still burning at 255 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire’s Services website.

The status of the fire remains active, and “the BC Wildfire Service is responding today with 18 firefighters, three helicopters, eight pieces of heavy equipment and industry personnel. An Incident Management Team has been assigned to this fire as well as other smaller lightning-caused fires,” Wildfire Service said on its website.

