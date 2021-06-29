Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 350 hectares

The blaze sparked Monday afternoon and quickly grew out of control

A wildfire north of Kamloops at Sparks Lake is currently out of control at an estimated 350 hectares.

The blaze started Monday afternoon and quickly grew to 180 hectares by 10 p.m.

Overnight the fire saw some growth due to the hot and dry conditions that the area has been experiencing amidst this unprecedented heatwave.

There are currently 47 firefighters on site being supported by four helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment.

Crews on site are reporting heavy smoke in the area, which will be visible from Kamloops and nearby communities.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued an Evacuation Alert for nine properties in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country).

Twenty personnel and two pieces of heavy equipment remained on site overnight.

Temperatures in Kamloops are expected to reach 46 C on Tuesday. A heat warning is in effect for the Interior as an exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure over the province will continue to bring record-breaking temperatures over the next few days.

The fire is suspected human-caused but under investigation.

