Wildfire near Bastion Bay area of Shuswap being held

Smoke from the Blackwood Creek wildfire was still visible after water bombers doused it on June 30, 2021. (Devon Oakander - Contributed)

A fire that broke out on June 30 in Blackwood Creek, near Bastion Bay, is being held.

That was the status of the .2 hectare fire as of Thursday morning, July 1, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Witness reports indicated the fire, believed to have been sparked by an excavator at a logging operation, was being held as of Wednesday. Workers at the scene are said to have assisted with containing the fire.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Kamloops Fire Centre said three firefighters with the BC Wildfire Service were on scene fighting the blaze.

