Wildfire near Apex Mountain held at 1.5 hectares, threatening no structures

The fire was first reported on Friday at 3:49 p.m.

The Penticton-area fire up Green Mountain Road is now 1.5 hectares in size. This photo was taken when the fire was at 0.2 hectares. (Photo - Phil McLachlan)

The wildfire up Green Mountain Road, between Penticton and Apex Mountain, is being held at 1.5 hectares and is not threatening any structures.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, locals located roughly 2 kilometers down the road were preparing to move if necessary.

Gagan Libhran, fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre said the status of the fire is still out of control.

“It is mostly a smoldering ground fire, but there is still smoke in the area, so it might be visible to the public,” said Libhran.

Today, 13 BC Wildfire Service personnel that continue to apply water and extinguish hot spots on the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is suspected to be person-caused.

“Our Fire Origin Specialist is going to investigate if there was any lighting in the area outside of what we are aware of,” said Libhran.

The fire was first reported Friday at 3:49 p.m. Several Penticton Fire Department units attended before turning the scene over to BC Wildfire Service.

Daniel Taylor