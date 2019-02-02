Wildfire mitigation work ongoing in Lake Country

The view from the top of Jack Seaton Park in Lake Country, which has re-opened. - Image: Karen Miller

Parks crews and a specialist contractor are pruning trees and removing ladder fuels in Jack Seaton Park during February as part of a wildfire fuel reduction strategy in the urban interface zone — part of the next steps after inspections completed following the 2017 Okanagan Centre Fire, according to the district in a news release.

The work is scheduled during a window of time for tree removal with the least impact to nesting raptors. Every burnt tree from the fire affected area will not be removed. Yearly inspections to check integrity of trees and remove unsafe/danger trees will continue.

Trees that are felled will be bucked up and lopped to make contact with the ground to allow for decomposition and rehabilitation of the soil and forest floor. There is environmental benefit to having some trees lay on the ground and provide wildlife habitat, the news release said.

