Wildfire mitigation burn planned for West Arm Park

Smoke might be visible from Nelson

West Arm Park was formed in 1995 to protect 26,199 hectares of land located along Kootenay Lake between Nelson and Harrop and the mountains behind. Burning that will happen this month is to reduce the risk of wildfire. Trained BC Wildfire Service personnel will monitor this fire at all times. Photo: B.C. Parks

Submitted by the Southeast Fire Centre

The BC Wildfire Service and BC Parks plan to conduct a 22-hectare ecosystem restoration burn in West Arm Park, about 5.7 kilometres northeast of Nelson.

Smoke will be visible from Nelson and surrounding communities, and to motorists travelling along Highway 3A.

The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could have begun as early as Oct. 5. Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for a low-intensity to moderate-intensity fire.

All prescribed burns take into account smoke impacts. Actions to minimize negative effects are a requirement and included in the burn plan. Trained BC Wildfire Service personnel will monitor this fire at all times.

Key goals of this prescribed burn are to preserve park values and include:

• help restore forest health and properly functioning forest conditions

• delay the growth of shrub species that compete with tree seedlings

• reduce accumulations of dead and combustible material

• decrease the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area

Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems. The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities.

Learn more about prescribed burning online: http://ow.ly/20Su50Ax89j.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca.

