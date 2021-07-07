Wildfire in the Poplar mountain vicinity

A wildfire has been spotted in the vicinity of the Poplar mountain, roughly 35 kilometres south of Houston.

This wildfire, is currently said to be at 80 ha in size. According to a representative of the BC Wildfire service’s Northwest Fire Centre, the location of the fire is at a higher elevation making it difficult to access. She however said that the fire fighting crew, air tankers, heavy equipment was all en route the location. No additional information is currently available on the wildfire activity.

An update will follow as soon as there is more information available through the BC Wildfire Service.

Currently, there are 199 active fires all over the province, of which eight are in the Northwest Fire Centre.

To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, please call 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone as soon as possible.

Houston Today