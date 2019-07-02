Wildfire in Saanich extinguished Monday night

CFB Esquimalt has confirmed a wildfire in Saanich near Durrance Lake was extinguished at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday.
Crews were doing their final look through to locate hot spots as of Monday night noted Capt. Jenn Jackson, base public affairs officer. A portion of the fire was located on Department of Defence lands.
At approximately 9 p.m. Monday, MLA Lana Popham announced on Twitter the fire — located towards the Willis Point Area — was under control, adding that the blaze had affected 1.5 hectares of land.
Saanich Fire Department confirmed the fire had been contained at around 9 p.m. on Monday.
Saanich Wildfire Update: Size of the area affected by the fire at this time is 1.5 hectares. I have been advised it's under control. Many thanks to the firefighters & emergency teams for their response. Will update as I receive info. #bcpoli @BCEmergencyMgmt @SaanichFire #dnd pic.twitter.com/gpUZne0FTe
— Lana Popham MLA (@lanapopham) July 2, 2019
Saanich fire crews worked alongside B.C. Wildfire Services, Central Saanich Fire crews, CFB Esquimalt Fire and the Willis Point Fire Department in the Durrance Lake area to extinguish the blaze.
Active Wildfire incident@SaanichFire crews working alongside
@BCGovFireInfo @CSaanichFire @CFBEsqfire
And Willis Point Fire in the Durrance lake area.
Fire is contained at this time pic.twitter.com/H08yqLhFIK
— Saanich Fire (@SaanichFire) July 2, 2019
