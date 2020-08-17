Wildfire in remote area southwest of Kaslo now 20 hectares

Fires are also burning in Slocan area and east of Salmo

A wildfire at Woodbury Creek is seen on Sunday. Photo: Katelyn Hurley

A lightning-caused wildfire in the Woodbury Creek area in Kokanee Glacier Park southwest of Kaslo has now grown to 20 hectares. The BC Wildfire Service is monitoring the fire but not actively fighting it.

“It is far from the community and because of the extreme terrain, they have moved it to modified response for responder safety,” said Roslyn Johnson of the Southeast Fire Centre.

She said the response would change if the fire moves into safer terrain or if it approaches a community.

A fire at Crusader Creek, east of Slocan, also caused by lightning, measures eight hectares. It is also in a remote location and is being contained by crews.

A third fire started this morning as a result of a vehicle accident on the highway between Salmo and Creston.

“A truck caught fire and the fire moved into the forest,” Johnson said. “Our crews are on the ground responding to the forest part, and the Creston fire department is at the truck.”

bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nelson Star