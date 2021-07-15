Wildfire ignites southeast of Merritt

The fire is currently five hectares in size

A photo of the Bluey Lake wildfire which ignited on July 15, 2021, southeast of Merritt. (BC Wildfire Service image)

A wildfire has ignited southeast of Merritt.

The fire is an estimated five hectares in size and classified as out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the fire, which is near Bluey Lake and east of Highway 5A.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to a wildfire approximately 33 kilometres southeast of #Merritt, east of #BCHwy5A. The Bluey Lake wildfire (K61949) is estimated to be five hectares in size and classified as Out of Control. pic.twitter.com/5JYTyfs95z — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 16, 2021

Nine personnel are currently on-site fighting the blaze and are being supported by airtankers and three helicopters.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

More to come.

