Wildfire ignites southeast of Merritt

The fire is currently five hectares in size

  • Jul. 15, 2021 12:00 a.m.
A wildfire has ignited southeast of Merritt.

The fire is an estimated five hectares in size and classified as out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the fire, which is near Bluey Lake and east of Highway 5A.

Nine personnel are currently on-site fighting the blaze and are being supported by airtankers and three helicopters.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

More to come.

