According to the BC Wildfire service a new fire has been discovered near Old Town Creek just North of Sicamous. (BC Wildfire Service Image)

Wildfire found northwest of Sicamous

Weather is creating access issues for crews tasked with extinguishing the fire.

The BC Wildfire service has discovered a new wildfire just north of Sicamous in the wake of a large thunderstorm last night. According to the wildfire service’s interactive map, the fire is burning in the high country overlooking Shuswap Lake near Old Town Creek.

Wildfire service information officer Taylor MacDonald said the fire is estimated at a spot size, well less than a hectare. Terrain and the ongoing rain and cloud cover are making access to the fire difficult, but MacDonald said suppression efforts will begin promptly when the weather breaks.

