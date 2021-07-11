Wildfire forces evacuation alert for Sun Peaks

Smoke from the fire near Whitecroft as seen from the trails of Sun Peaks, captured in this photo posted to social media by Twitter user Clientric.

-Kamloops This Week

The Embleton Mountain wildfire, near Kamloops, has led to an evacuation alert being issued for Sun Peaks by the resort municipality government.

This alert is due to the out of control fire west of Whitecroft and seven kilometres west of Sun Peaks and has grown to 290 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service has 24 firefighters, three helicopters and heavy equipment battling the blaze. The Sun Peaks Fire Department is also fighting the fire.

The evacuation alert applies to all properties within the boundaries of the Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality.

The municipality said residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation order, but added that residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

READ MORE: Evacuation order issued for 77 homes near OK Falls fire

If an evacuation was ordered, residents are to take Sun Peaks Road to Heffley Louis Creek Road to Kamloops. If conditions necessitate a change in that plan, a second evacuation route is available via the McGillivary Lake Forestry Road.

TNRD EOC has issued an #EvacuationAlert in EA "P" for North of Whitecroft due to a #bcwildfire. For more information visit: https://t.co/nfT2zUFsrWhttps://t.co/vwPmdfPgS4 pic.twitter.com/1NfkJTjw06 — TNRD (@TNRD) July 11, 2021

Sun Peaks residents are advised to find all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation order be called while family members are separated.

They should pack essential items, such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (such as insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents, cellphone and charger and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

Residents should prepare to move disabled people, children and/or neighbours if assistance is needed.

Pets and their care items, including leash, carrier and food, should be taken, while livestock should be moved to to a safe area, if possible.

Transportation for all household members should be arranged and gas tanks of all vehicles should be full.

Those who need help with transportation can call 250-819-8859.

Residents should monitor the Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality website and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District website for information on evacuation orders and location of reception centres and hours of operation.

READ MORE: Wildfire crews, RCMP warn watercraft users to avoid north end of Coldstream lake

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Abbotsford News