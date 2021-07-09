Wildfire flared up on Highway 19 near Woss

A wildfire broke out on Highway 19 near Woss, an hour and a half north of Campbell River.

Port McNeill Fire Rescue sent two trucks and crews to Woss to join firefighters from Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Department to assist Woss Volunteer Fire Department with the forest fire located just south of Rice Lake. Helicopters were also on the scene with buckets working on the fire.

Initial report was power lines down across Highway 19 caused the rapidly growing wildfire. Latest reports (7 p.m.) on social media are that the fire is out.

BC Wildfire is reporting a 0.01 ha. fire on its BC Wildfire Dashboard Highway 19 traffic has apparently been stopped

BC Hydro has crews in the area already dealing with widespread power outage in the North Island due to a transmission failure.

