Wildfire extinguished near Princeton

The blaze was spotted Tuesday morning

  • Jul. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

The wildfire, off Copper Mine Road, that sparked Tuesday morning is now classified as out.

BC Wildfire had four personnel crew on scene 5 km south east of Princeton.

The blaze was only .01 hectares in size and was quickly brought under control.

A wildfire is burning out of control 5 km south east of Princeton.

The blaze was spotted Tuesday morning and is an estimated .01 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire is responding with a crew and possible air support to the Copper Mine Road area.

The cause is not yet known.

