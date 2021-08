A Nelson firefighter douses the ground after a wildfire erupted in the city on Saturday. Photo: Nelson Fire and Rescue

Nelson Fire and Rescue were called to put out a wildfire that was found burning in the city on Saturday.

A brush fire at an unapproved camp site near the former transfer station was discovered, according to a statement released by Nelson Fire and Rescue on Sunday.

Six firefighters put out the fire, which was growing thanks to dry grass and forest fuels. No one was injured by the fire.

A fire ban is currently underway within the Southeast Fire Centre, which includes Nelson.

