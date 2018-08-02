Wildfire evacuation order for Alkali Lake

Crews attending 84-hectare fire 300 metres from nearest home

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine has issued a Declaration of State of Local Emergency and an Evacuation Order for the Vicinity of Alkali Lake near Telegraph Creek, along Highway 51 from west of Sawmill Lake to Glenora.

As posted on the RDKS website, the Emergency Management Program requires residents affected by the wildfire to leave the area immediately and report to reception centre located at the Dease Lake Community Hall, 2102 1st Avenue, Dease Lake.

BC Wildfire Service reports the 84-hectare wildfire is 300 metres from the nearest home.

Three firefighters and two helicopters are on scene.

More to come.

