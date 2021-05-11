The fire east of Penticton is currently considered under control. (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire east of Penticton considered under control

The fire was reported on May 10

  • May. 11, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

BC Wildfire Service firefighters are on the scene of a wildfire in the hills east of Penticton.

The wildfire, located near Beaverdell Road, is suspected to be human caused, according to B.C. Wildfire Services.

The fire is currently listed at 0.04 hectares in size and considered under control.

No structures were threatened by the fire according to a B.C. Wildfire spokesperson.

The fire was first discovered on May 10. A three-person BC Wildfire attack crew is currently on scene.

The exact cause is under investigation.

