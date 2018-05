B.C. Wildfire attacked a fire east of Oliver in the Wolfcub Creek area

B.C. Wildfire attacked a fire east of Oliver in the Wolfcub Creek area on Monday evening.

According to B.C. Wildfire the estimated size of the fire is four hectares and it is suspected to be human caused.

More info to come

