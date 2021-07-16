Wildfire doubles in size near Shuswap community

Hunakwa Lake fire near Seymour Arm now more than 1,200 hectares

A wildfire near a Shuswap community on evacuation alert has once again doubled in size.

According to a Friday, July 16 media release from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), the Hunakwa Lake fire is now at approximately 1,250 hectares in size. The night prior the fire increased from 230 to 650 hectares.

The nearby community of Seymour Arm remains on evacuation alert, which was issued July 14.

“Residents and any remaining visitors need to be prepared for evacuation on short notice,” the CSRD advised.

According to the regional district, the BC Wildfire Service is working with other agencies and private industry on “planning and placement of a machine-built fire guard to assist in the protection of the community of Seymour Arm.”

On July 14, the CSRD announced three fire crews were being deployed to Seymour Arm to assist with fire protection.

“These crews are on site and ready to deal with any community protection efforts, as needed,” reads the July 16 release.

Furthermore, a structural protection unit is also being deployed. It includes five structural firefighters, two vehicles and a trailer equipped with water sprinkling systems.

The CSRD says its FireSmart representatives have also travelled to Seymour Arm to provide advice and information to property owners about how to reduce their fire risk to their home and property.

Seymour Arm residents are being encouraged to self-register with Emergency Support Services online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/. When registering, please indicate the community as Seymour Arm.

The CSRD says this step is critical as it provides important information in case of an evacuation.

For evacuation grab-and-go bags, residents are advised to pack up at least one week’s worth of clothing and toiletries. Vehicles should be kept filled with gas. With accommodations in the Shuswap limited at this time, arrangements should be made to stay with family and friends, if possible, says the CSRD.

