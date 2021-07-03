Wildfire crews plan backburn for Deka Lake wildfire

BC Wildfire Service is planning a backburn on the fire near Deka Lake Sunday, in hopes of getting a handle on the 200-hectare blaze.

Margo Wagner, chair of the Cariboo Regional District, said the work will be done if the weather cooperates. A fire burning above South Point Resort at the northwest tip of Canim Lake will continue to be monitored Saturday night, she added. Both the Deka Lake and Canim Lake fires are considered “fires of note.”

An evacuation order remains in place for sections of Deka Lake and Judson Road, while evacuation alerts have been issued for Canim Lake and Sulphurous Lake.

Wagner, who is also the CRD representative for Forest Grove-Canim Lake, said in a newsletter to residents Saturday that the fire in the Judy, Roger and Succour lake area “burnt into the lake last night, and today has been back burning on itself, which is the ideal situation.”The fire up Wilcox Road was also dealt with by BCWFS Saturday.

