Wildfire crews investigating fire on Hawk Road, off Nazko Road

The smaller red dot is the Hawk Road Fire, reportedly started by lightning yesterday, Aug. 12. The larger fire pictured to the south is the Narcosli Creek Fire of Note. BC Wildfire Service map

The BC Wildfire Service is investigating a new fire reported at Hawk Forest Service Road in the Quesnel Fire Zone. According to the BC Wildfire Service map, the fire was started Aug. 12 by lightning.

The fire is currently listed as 0.01 hectare and is located on a forestry road west of Milburn Lake and northeast of Puntchesakut Lake, north of Nazko Road. The fire is located within the Cariboo Regional District’s evacuation alert area for the Narcosli Creek Fire.

Cariboo Fire Centre fire information officer Jessica Mack says crews are on the way to this fire this morning. She will have more information once they arrive and assess the area.

