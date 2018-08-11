Wildfire burning south of Merritt prompts evacuation alerts

The Juliet Creek wildfire, also known as Murray Lake, is 47 km south of Merritt

The Juliet Creek wildfire located 47 kilometres south of Merritt is burning at 600 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The number is expected to be updated today, with the increase in wildfire activity, the service’s Twitter said.

Currently, there is an evacuation alert in place for the Murray Lake area which includes all properties bordering Murray Lake through the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

More information on evacuation alerts can be found on the TNRD’s website.


